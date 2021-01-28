$6.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post $6.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.47 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $8.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $17.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,362 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Macy’s by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,762,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 338,113 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,288,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Macy’s by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 907,953 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

