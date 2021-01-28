$60,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post $60,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $120,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $180,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $67.04 million, with estimates ranging from $48.79 million to $79.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,373,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,975. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

