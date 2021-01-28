$62.27 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report sales of $62.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.73 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $60.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $239.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.94 million to $241.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $244.52 million, with estimates ranging from $239.08 million to $249.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $28,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 529.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 70,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,843. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $661.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

