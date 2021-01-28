6,280 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 37,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $19,376,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of -86.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

