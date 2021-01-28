$691.20 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce $691.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $707.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $664.00 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $527.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FND shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.05.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $420,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,734.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $4,446,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,009,860.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,543 shares of company stock worth $15,530,794. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,530. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

