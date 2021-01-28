$7.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post $7.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.75 billion and the highest is $7.80 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $7.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $27.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 billion to $28.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.09 billion to $30.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $108.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $201,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $385,523.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

