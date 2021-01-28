7,670 Shares in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Associated Capital Group to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $719.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

Associated Capital Group Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

