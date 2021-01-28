$772.83 Million in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce sales of $772.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $724.10 million and the highest is $813.00 million. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.91 on Monday, reaching $58.50. 67,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $81.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.