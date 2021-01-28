8,048 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot stock opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

