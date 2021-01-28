888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $243.27

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $243.27 and traded as high as $312.50. 888 Holdings plc (888.L) shares last traded at $307.00, with a volume of 521,181 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 243.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 16.68.

In other 888 Holdings plc (888.L) news, insider Itai Pazner sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £780,000 ($1,019,074.99).

888 Holdings plc (888.L) Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

