$89.22 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report $89.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.33 million. Exponent reported sales of $102.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $370.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.42 million to $371.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $403.48 million, with estimates ranging from $392.05 million to $414.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $85.05. 328,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,368. Exponent has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $97.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.32.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $299,984.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,564.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $395,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,984,000 after acquiring an additional 65,408 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,007,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 71,389 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 820,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,911,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 373,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

