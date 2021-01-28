$892.87 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to announce sales of $892.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $834.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $905.00 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $846.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $61.64.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $257,682.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.