$9.13 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.32 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $8.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.55 billion to $39.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.97 billion to $41.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

GD stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,497. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in General Dynamics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

