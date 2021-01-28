9,133 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $2,583,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,332 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 834.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

