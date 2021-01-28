9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Trading Down 6.9%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s share price fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.35. 1,549,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,200,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 9F stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9F Company Profile (NASDAQ:JFU)

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

