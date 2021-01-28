A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Announces Earnings Results

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40 to $2.50 EPS.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,193,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,895.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,069 shares of company stock worth $5,331,415 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

