A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. A. O. Smith also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40 to $2.50 EPS.

NYSE AOS traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.59. 98,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,535. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,684,584.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,036.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.