Aave (AAVE) Price Tops $294.31 on Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Aave has traded 80% higher against the dollar. Aave has a market cap of $3.62 billion and $938.25 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $294.31 or 0.00897840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00071899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.51 or 0.04290769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017789 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00025607 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,302,079 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

