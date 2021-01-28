ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives CHF 23.54 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 23.54.

ABBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a CHF 25 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

