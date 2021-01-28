Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $136.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average of $106.55. The company has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $117.78.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 68,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.