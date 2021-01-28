Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $427,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $106,436,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after acquiring an additional 568,480 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,881,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $198,508,000 after acquiring an additional 506,668 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $117.78. The stock has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.78.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

