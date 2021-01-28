Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.42. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00 EPS.

ABT traded up $8.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.03. 234,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.55. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78. The stock has a market cap of $218.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.84.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

