Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) (CVE:ABI) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) (CVE:ABI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 25,215 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$39.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16.

About Abcourt Mines Inc. (ABI.V) (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold properties in Canada. It explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder and Tagami gold properties located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute, Quebec; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos in Quebec.

