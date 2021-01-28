Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $214.86

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $214.86 and traded as high as $218.42. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $217.77, with a volume of 10,188 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,730,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PALL)

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

