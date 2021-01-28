Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Abiomed updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of ABMD traded up $26.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $355.13. 942,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,614. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.43.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.60.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

