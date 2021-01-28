Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 1,255 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 289,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.96. 44,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average is $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

