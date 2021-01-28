Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $844,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in McKesson by 393.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 69.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

McKesson stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.60. 17,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.85 and its 200-day moving average is $162.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.