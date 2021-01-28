Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $693,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

UL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,837. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

