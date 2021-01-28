Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST traded up $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $359.54. 118,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,142. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

