Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 3,502 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,316. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.