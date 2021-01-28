Accel Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 191.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $357.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $369.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.08 and a 200-day moving average of $322.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

