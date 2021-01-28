Accel Wealth Management Makes New $156,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after buying an additional 43,176 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.53.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

