Accel Wealth Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG opened at $55.90 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.