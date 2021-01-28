Accel Wealth Management Takes $202,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $996,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $207.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.81. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

