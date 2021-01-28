Accel Wealth Management Takes $215,000 Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTH. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $161.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.26. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $183.31.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.