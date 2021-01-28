Accel Wealth Management Takes $230,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $229.94 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.92 and a 200-day moving average of $204.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $269.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.