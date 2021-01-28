Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after buying an additional 500,352 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after buying an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

CAT stock opened at $180.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

