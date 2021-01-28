Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 386.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $34.06 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.