Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 2,296,691 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 639,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXDX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $643.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 9.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.