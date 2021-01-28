Accolade (ACCD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) recently:

1/15/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

1/15/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Accolade had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $44.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Accolade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

1/6/2021 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

12/22/2020 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

12/15/2020 – Accolade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

12/8/2020 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ACCD traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.32. 1,324,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,409. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Accolade news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $3,221,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,255,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

