Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.38. 41,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,852. The company has a market cap of $491.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.42.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 243,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,049.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,012.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,626 shares of company stock worth $170,153 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

