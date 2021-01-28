Acerinox, S.A. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Acerinox in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.13.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion.

ANIOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ANIOY stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

