Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 364,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

ATVI stock opened at $88.67 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $95.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

