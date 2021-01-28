Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

