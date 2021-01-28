Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $18.80 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 30,343 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.99. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.46.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

