Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AEIS stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.02. 10,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,684. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

