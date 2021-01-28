Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMD. Barclays raised Advanced Micro Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Truist started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.21.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $88.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

