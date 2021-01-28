Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Patrick Machado purchased 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at $900,656.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 35,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,549. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

