Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.94

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.85. Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 19,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.93.

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SCU)

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.