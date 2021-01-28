Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Down to $7.86

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.86, but opened at $7.10. Aemetis shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 6,284 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aemetis stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Aemetis at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

